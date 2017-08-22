Play

Head coach Jason Garrett expressed optimism that Awuzie (ankle/hamstring) would be available for practice soon, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Awuzie is still trying to find his role in the Dallas defense, and getting back on the field is the first step. His serious athleticism will earn him playing time on special teams at least, but whether he's able to make a case for consistent defensive snaps is yet to be seen.

