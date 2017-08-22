Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Expected to contribute soon
Head coach Jason Garrett expressed optimism that Awuzie (ankle/hamstring) would be available for practice soon, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Awuzie is still trying to find his role in the Dallas defense, and getting back on the field is the first step. His serious athleticism will earn him playing time on special teams at least, but whether he's able to make a case for consistent defensive snaps is yet to be seen.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...