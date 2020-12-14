Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Awuzie will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list soon, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Awuzie was a high-risk close contact to an infected person, and he's cleared the necessary protocols to return to the team facilities. He's expected to practice Wednesday. Barring a setback, Awuzie should start at cornerback in Sunday's game against the 49ers. Through five games this season, Awuzie has allowed 215 yards and two touchdowns in coverage.