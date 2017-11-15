Awuzie (hamstring) practiced at full speed Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Awuzie was able to practice in full ahead of Week 10's game against the Falcons, but he was still listed as inactive on game day. This could be because of the Cowboys' health at secondary combined with it being unnecessary to rush back a depth player in his first season. Therefore, Wednesday's full practice doesn't guarantee he'll be available for Sunday, but it does bode well for his chances.