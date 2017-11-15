Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Full practice participant
Awuzie (hamstring) practiced at full speed Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Awuzie was able to practice in full ahead of Week 10's game against the Falcons, but he was still listed as inactive on game day. This could be because of the Cowboys' health at secondary combined with it being unnecessary to rush back a depth player in his first season. Therefore, Wednesday's full practice doesn't guarantee he'll be available for Sunday, but it does bode well for his chances.
More News
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Returns as full participant Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Has chance to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Remains sidelined for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will sit Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will not play Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...