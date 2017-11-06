Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Has chance to play Sunday
Awuzie (hamstring) is expected to practice this week with a possibility of playing Sunday against Atlanta, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys rookie has missed five of the last six games nursing the sour hamstring, but should he hold up well in practice this week it looks like he'll be in line to suit up. Whether he'll assume a bigger role when on the field remains to be seen, however.
