Awuzie suffered a thigh contusion in Thursday's loss to the Bills, Brianna Dix of D210 Sports reports.

The team is optimistic Awuzie will be able to suit up for Week 14 against the Bears. The 24-year-old has 60 tackles (36 solo), one interception and 10 pass breakups in 12 games this season.

