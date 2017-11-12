Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Inactive for Sunday
Awuzie (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Awuzie will miss his third consecutive game, and with under 60 total defensive snaps this season, it's tough to tell what the rookie second-round pick can do. He was given a questionable designation Friday, which bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 11 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Returns as full participant Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Has chance to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Remains sidelined for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will sit Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...