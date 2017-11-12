Awuzie (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Awuzie will miss his third consecutive game, and with under 60 total defensive snaps this season, it's tough to tell what the rookie second-round pick can do. He was given a questionable designation Friday, which bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 11 against the Eagles.

