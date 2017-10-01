Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Inactive Sunday
Awuzie (hamstring) David Helman of the Cowboys' official site in Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Rams.
Awuzie will be missing his second straight game due to his hamstring injury. Look for Jourdan Lewis to see an increased role in Awuzie's absence once again.
