Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Injured during OTAs
Awuzie (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It appears Awuzie recently picked up a hamstring injury, but its severity isn't certain. Regardless, there's no reason for Dallas to be taking any chances with one its starting corners this early in the offseason. It's possible Awuzie could be back on the practice field within a few days.
