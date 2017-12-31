Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Injures shoulder Sunday
Awuzie left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury and didn't return, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Before injuring his shoulder, Awuzie was able to haul in his first career interception Sunday. The rookie second-round pick has seen an increased role in the four previous games, making 16 tackles and breaking up six passes. Awuzie proved a lot down the final stretch, so he should be on fantasy radars once the 2018 season approaches.
