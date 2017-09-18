Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Leaves early with hamstring injury
Awuzie left in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hamstring strain and did not return, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Awuzie missed some time in training camp due to a hamstring strain, so it's likely that Sunday's ailment is an aggravation of the same injury. Nolan Carroll II (concussion) also was forced out of Sunday's game, so as of now, the Cowboys have just two healthy active cornerbacks in Anthony Brown and rookie Jourdan Lewis. Expect an update on Awuzie's health following the team's first practice this week.
