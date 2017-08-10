Play

Awuzie (ankle) was unable to finish Thursday's practice, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Awuzie had a solid start to camp, but now he's listed day-to-day and may miss some time. The 2017 second-round pick will have a tough time earning a starting role in Dallas, yet his athleticism gives him the chance to rotate in whenever needed.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories