Awuzie (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A 2017 second-round draft pick, Awuzie has had a fantastic training camp after rookie season hampered by injuries. Awuzie should start opposite of Byron Jones at left cornerback when healthy, but the 23-year-old is questionable for Sunday's season-opener against the Panthers. Anthony Brown could see increased playing time were Awuzie to sit out Sunday's game.

