Coach Mike McCarthy said that Awuzie (hamstring) "was not quite ready" to be activated for Sunday night's 23-9 loss to the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Awuzie has been residing on injured reserve since Sept. 26, missing a total of six games for the Cowboys. Dallas' defense has been brutal this season, getting torched for 34 or more points in five outings already. The return of Awuzie would provide some relief for a Cowboys team that has lost five of its past six contests, and it seems that development is on the horizon with him being designated to return from IR on Oct. 22.