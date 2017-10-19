Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Misses practice Wednesday
Awuzie (hamstring) did not take part in Wednesday's practice session.
Awuzie continues to battle a lingering hamstring issue that dates back to training camp, but a bye week should have given him some time to rest the ailment. His status for Week 7 against the 49ers remains unclear, but an official designation on Friday's injury report could provide could shed some light on the situation.
