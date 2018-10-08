Awuzie missed the second half of Sunday's overtime loss to the Texans due to an ankle injury, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

This is interesting since ESPN's Todd Archer relayed that the Cowboys indicated to him that Awuzie wasn't hurt and the cornerback may have been benched. We should gain more clarity about the situation as the week unfolds, particularly when the first injury report of the week comes out Wednesday.

