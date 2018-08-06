Awuzie did not participate in Sunday's walkthrough due to a groin injury and left knee soreness, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Awuzie's injury is not expected to be serious as the Cowboys' coaching staff failed to show much concern, but the knee issue could lend him a day-to-day status throughout the upcoming week of training camp. During Awuzie's absence, Anthony Brown filled in at cornerback on the first-team defense, while Jourdan Lewis moved to the starting spot in the slot.