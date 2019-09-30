Awuzie recorded six total tackles (five solo), a pass breakup and an interception over 70 defensive snaps in Sunday's prime-time loss to New Orleans.

Awuzie's lone interception Sunday already matches his season-high set in 2017 and matched in 2018. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a starting role in Dallas' secondary dating back to the beginning of the 2018 campaign and he figures to continue operating in that role for the foreseeable future.