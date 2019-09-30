Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Notches first pick of 2019
Awuzie recorded six total tackles (five solo), a pass breakup and an interception over 70 defensive snaps in Sunday's prime-time loss to New Orleans.
Awuzie's lone interception Sunday already matches his season-high set in 2017 and matched in 2018. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a starting role in Dallas' secondary dating back to the beginning of the 2018 campaign and he figures to continue operating in that role for the foreseeable future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...