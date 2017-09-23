Play

Awuzie (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against Arizona, David Helman of the team's official site reports.

Awuzie's status wavered back-and-forth for much of the week but it was finally revealed Saturday that he'll miss Week 3's contest. With Awuzie out, look for rookie Jourdan Lewis to receive an increase in workload defensively.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories