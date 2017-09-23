Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Out for Monday's game
Awuzie (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against Arizona, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
Awuzie's status wavered back-and-forth for much of the week but it was finally revealed Saturday that he'll miss Week 3's contest. With Awuzie out, look for rookie Jourdan Lewis to receive an increase in workload defensively.
