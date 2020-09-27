site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Placed on IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 26, 2020
8:57 pm ET
Awuzie (hamstring) was put on IR on Saturday.
The 2020 IR rules dictate that Awuzie will need to sit a minimum of three weeks before returning, so the soonest he could return to the field will be in Week 6 against the Cardinals. Saivion Smith was signed from the practice squad to fill the roster spot vacated by Awuzie.
