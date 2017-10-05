Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Practices fully Wednesday
Awuzie (hamstring) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Awuzie was inactive the last two games after sustaining the injury Week 2, but did practice on a limited basis last week. The Cowboys' cornerback situation could improve drastically if both Awuzie and Nolan Carroll (concussion) are able to return to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday.
