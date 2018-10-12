Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Questionable for Sunday
Awuzie (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Awuzie was limited in practice throughout the entire week due to an ankle ailment, bringing his status for Sunday's tilt into question. The former second rounder played a season low 36 defensive snaps Week 5 against the Texans, when the ankle issue may have played a part in the Cowboys' coaching staff electing to bench Awuzie for the second half. If he's ultimately sidelined Sunday, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown and C.J. Goodwin would be in line for expanded roles at cornerback across from starter Byron Jones.
