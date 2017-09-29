Play

Awuzie (hamstring) is questionable to play Sunday against the Rams.

Awuzie, who sat out Week 3 with a minor hamstring injury, took part in every practice this week and seems to have a legitimate chance of playing Sunday. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jourdan Lewis will likely be tasked with an expanded workload yet again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories