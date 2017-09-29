Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Questionable for Week 4
Awuzie (hamstring) is questionable to play Sunday against the Rams.
Awuzie, who sat out Week 3 with a minor hamstring injury, took part in every practice this week and seems to have a legitimate chance of playing Sunday. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jourdan Lewis will likely be tasked with an expanded workload yet again.
