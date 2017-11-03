Awuzie (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Awuzie will miss his third consecutive game due to the hamstring injury, which he aggravated in a Week 5 loss to the Packers. Due to the significant time he's missed, the rookie second-round pick might not be in store for a significant role in the secondary once he's back to full strength.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories