Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Remains sidelined for Week 9
Awuzie (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Awuzie will miss his third consecutive game due to the hamstring injury, which he aggravated in a Week 5 loss to the Packers. Due to the significant time he's missed, the rookie second-round pick might not be in store for a significant role in the secondary once he's back to full strength.
