Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Returns as full participant Wednesday
Awuzie (hamstring) was a full practice participant for the Cowboys on Wednesday.
It's Awuzie's first full practice in over a month, but he'll likely need to string together a couple practices before being declared fully clear of the injury. The 22-year-old is unlikely to play a major role in the Cowboy's defense right off the bat, given the extensive time the rookie has missed.
More News
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Has chance to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Remains sidelined for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will sit Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will likely rest this week•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...