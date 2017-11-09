Awuzie (hamstring) was a full practice participant for the Cowboys on Wednesday.

It's Awuzie's first full practice in over a month, but he'll likely need to string together a couple practices before being declared fully clear of the injury. The 22-year-old is unlikely to play a major role in the Cowboy's defense right off the bat, given the extensive time the rookie has missed.

