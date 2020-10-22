Awuzie was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The banged-up Cowboys secondary has performed pitifully this season, allowing the fourth-most passing touchdowns per game (2.3) and the fourth-most completions of 40-plus yards (five). Awuzie's pending return has a chance to sure up Dallas' back end, as he has held opponents to a sub-60 percent completion rate each of the past two seasons. Though Awuzie surrendered two passing TDs over his first two appearances of 2020 during Weeks 1 and 2, he did at least record an interception and two pass deflections.