The Cowboys placed Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Awuzie was placed on the list due to either testing positive for the virus, or coming into close contact with someone who did. The Colorado product has been used in a starting role the past three games, racking up 20 tackles (15 solo) and a pass breakup over that span. If Awuzie is forced to miss Sunday's game against the Bengals, Deante Burton and C.J. Goodwin would be in line for an uptick in snaps.