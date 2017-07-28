Awuzie intercepted a pass during team drills for the second straight day Thursday, DallasCowboys.com reports.

The second-round pick has primarily been working with the second-team defense but has flashed some playmaking instincts both on the outside and in the slot. Awuzie's role in the Dallas defense as a rookie has yet to be determined, but his coverage ability and athleticism should get him plenty of snaps in nickel packages even if he isn't a Week 1 starter.