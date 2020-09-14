Awuzie recorded two tackles and his first interception of the season in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

He intercepted exactly one pass in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, and Awuzie took care of extending that streak very quickly in 2020, snagging a Jared Goff pass intended for rookie Van Jefferson in the third quarter. With free agency looming, Awuzie should be very motivated to make an impact this season, and a more aggressive defensive philosophy under new coordinator Mike Nolan should give him more chances to ball hawk than he had under Rod Marinelli's system.