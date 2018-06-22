Awuzie is holding down the starting job at left corner, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Despite speculation that Awuzie may be transitioning to safety, all indications from spring workouts point to the Colorado product opening the 2018 season at cornerback -- which isn't the greatest development for Awuzie's IDP value. However, Awuzie's versatility could come in handy down the line, should injuries ever force the Cowboys to rearrange the members of their secondary. On a different note, there's been no mention of Awuzie still being hampered by the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the 2017 season finale, so the second-year defensive back should be opening training camp at full strength.