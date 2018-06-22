Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Staying at cornerback
Awuzie is holding down the starting job at left corner, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Despite speculation that Awuzie may be transitioning to safety, all indications from spring workouts point to the Colorado product opening the 2018 season at cornerback -- which isn't the greatest development for Awuzie's IDP value. However, Awuzie's versatility could come in handy down the line, should injuries ever force the Cowboys to rearrange the members of their secondary. On a different note, there's been no mention of Awuzie still being hampered by the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the 2017 season finale, so the second-year defensive back should be opening training camp at full strength.
More News
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Full practice participant•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Returns as full participant Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Has chance to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Remains sidelined for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...