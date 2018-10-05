Awuzie (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Awuzie was limited in practice all week, so there's a chance his snaps are capped in Week 5 is he suits up. The second-year pro has had a solid season with 27 tackles (22 solo) and one pass breakup in four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories