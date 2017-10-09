Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will likely rest this week
Awuzie (hamstring) is not expected to practice heading into the Cowboys' bye week, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Awuzie aggravated his lingering hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Packers and was unable to return. The team is reportedly optimistic about his chances against the 49ers in Week 7 following the bye week, and could possible see more opportunities at safety, as well.
