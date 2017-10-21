Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will not play Sunday
Awuzie (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Awuzie did not practice this week as he continues to battle the lingering hamstring issue from training camp. His inability to practice at all coming off the team's bye week is particularly concerning, and there is no clear timeline for his return at this point.
