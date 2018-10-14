Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will play Sunday
Awuzie (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Awuzie was listed as questionable after being in limited in practice this week, but is good to go against Jacksonville. The 23-year-old should take his usual starting role at cornerback for the Cowboys.
