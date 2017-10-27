Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will sit Week 8
Awuzie (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Awuzie has been battling the hamstring issue since Week 2 and although he was able to return against the Packers Week 5, he only aggravated the injury. The rookie second-round has not practiced since aggravating the injury against Green Bay, which includes the Cowboys' bye week, and currently has no timetable for his return.
