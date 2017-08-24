Play

Awuzie (ankle/hamstring) will be held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Awuzie has been dealing with injuries for over a week now but is expected to return soon. His absence from Saturday's game is merely a precaution, and he would likely be playing if it were a regular season tilt.

