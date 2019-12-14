Play

The Cowboys promoted Covington to the 53-man roster Saturday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Leighton Vander Esch (neck) ruled out and Sean Lee (pectoral) questionable, Covington will add depth at outside linebacker. Joe Thomas and Luke Gifford are already on the roster and figure to start if Lee can't go.

