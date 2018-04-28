Cowboys' Chris Covington: Lands in Dallas
The Cowboys selected Covington in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 193rd overall.
Covington (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) was a menace his senior year at Indiana, racking up 85 total tackles -- including 12.0 tackles for loss. He tested as a below-average athlete with a troublesome 40-yard dash time of 4.78, which attributed to his slide into the sixth round. Covington will be a depth addition to one of the outside linebacker spots in Dallas' 4-3 scheme.
