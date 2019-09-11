Covington was promoted to the Cowboys' active roster Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Covington was working on the team's practice squad, and he's being brought up for depth since Luke Gifford (ankle) is hurting. The 23-year-old will likely only work on special teams Sunday versus the Redskins.

