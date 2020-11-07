Jones (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
After suffering multiple abdominal injuries over the years, Jones is finally undergoing surgery and will be placed on IR. The rookie Hunter Niswander will make his NFL debut and take over Jones' role as the Cowboys' punter until the 31-year-old recovers from his procedure, which could take at least a few weeks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Chris Jones: Getting core muscle surgery•
-
Cowboys' Chris Jones: Will play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chris Jones: Nursing abdomen strain•
-
Cowboys' Chris Jones: Signs four-year extension with Dallas•
-
Cowboys sign punter Chris Jones through 2017•
-
Cowboys sign Lance Dunbar, Chris Jones to tender offers•