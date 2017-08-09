Cowboys' Chris Jones: Signs four-year extension with Dallas
Jones inked a four-year extension with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has been the Cowboys starting punter since 2013 and will be expected to carry the punting torch through at least the 2021 season. Through six seasons, Jones has recorded a net averaged of 40.9 yards per punt.
