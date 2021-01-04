site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-chris-lacy-heads-to-dallas | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' Chris Lacy: Heads to Dallas
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Cowboys signed Lacy to the team's reserves/future list, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Lacy will join the Cowboys for the 2021 season. Jon'Vea Johnson will also join the 24-year-old as an additional receiver, both of whom are likely just depth for Dallas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read