Cowboys' Christian Covington: Headed to Dallas
Covington inked a new one-year contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Covington spent 2018 with the Texans, recording 15 tackles (eight solo) and three sacks in just 12 games. The 25-year-old can play both interior and edge on the defensive line, and will likely provide depth for the Cowboys in 2019.
