Cowboys' Christian Covington: Leads team in tackles
Covington (calf) had five tackles (four solo) in last week's preseason opener against the 49ers.
Covington missed all of minicamp after suffering the calf injury in May, but he played 21 defensive snaps versus San Francisco and tied for the team lead in tackles. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March after spending the last four seasons with the Texans.
