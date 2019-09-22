Covington (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Covington had an increased role on defense with Antwaun Woods (knee) inactive. Now he's on the sideline as well, so Trysten Hill and Maliek Collins currently are the only healthy defensive tackles on the Cowboys.

