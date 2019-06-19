Cowboys' Christian Covington: Out through minicamp
Covington (calf) did not participate in June's minicamp, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.
It sounds like Covington has been rehabbing a calf injury most of the offseason. It isn't certain if he'll be fully ready to go when training camp opens next month.
