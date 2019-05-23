Covington suffered a calf injury and won't participate in this week's OTAs as a result, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The injury doesn't seem to be serious, but this early in the offseason program, Dallas is being cautious with any player less than 100 percent. Covington is expected to supply the Cowboys with depth off the edge in 2019 after collecting 7.5 sacks in four seasons for the Texans.

