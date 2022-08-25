Sam (undisclosed) was reverted to IR on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Sam will be forced to miss the 2022 campaign, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Cowboys and become a free agent.
