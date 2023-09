Edoga (elbow) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Edoga went down with an elbow injury in the team's 30-10 win over the Jets in Week 2, but he appears ready to go for Sunday's contest with Arizona. With starting center Tyler Biadasz dealing with a hamstring injury, it's possible Edoga draws a start in Week 3 if Dallas shuffles their offensive line.