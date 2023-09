Edoga suffered an elbow injury and did not return to the Cowboys' 30-10 win over the Jets on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Edoga was spotted with a wrap on his elbow as T.J. Bass replaced him at left guard in the second half. After the game, owner Jerry Jones said he doesn't think the injury is significant, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. More information on Edoga's status will likely be provided when Dallas returns to practice this week.