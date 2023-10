Edoga (ankle) left in the second half of Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams, K.D. Drummond of USA Today reports.

Edoga had to be carted off the field in the second half after injuring his right ankle and was replaced by 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards. Edoga has filled at left tackle in the absence of Tyron Smith (neck) and his injury status will be something to monitor ahead of the Cowboys' Week 9 matchup against the divisional rival Eagles.